Arsene Wenger Reveals What It'll Take for Jack Wilshere to Earn Arsenal Contract Extension

Arsene Wenger has explained how Jack Wilshere can go about earning a new Arsenal deal after his impressive return to the first-team fold.

The Gunners youth product is in the final six months of his contract at the Emirates, and has spoken of his desire to remain in north London past next June.

In quotes published by Sky Sports, Wenger revealed that Wilshere would likely be handed fresh terms by the club's hierarchy - but only if the new contract was of financial benefit to Arsenal as well as the 25-year-old playmaker himself.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

The Frenchman stated: "We will sit down with him. I believe if he can meet a point of agreement financially, he will want to stay."

Wilshere appeared on course to depart north London earlier this season as his future at Arsenal looked bleak, but he has turned his fortunes around in recent weeks and could now be set for a remarkable stay with his current club.

Meanwhile, Wenger has provided an update as to whether he will look to dip into the transfer market when the winter window opens at the turn of the year.

The Gunners have been beset by a few injuries to key players over the past couple of matches, with the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Nacho Monreal and Olivier Giroud all picking strains and knocks.

Wenger added that he expected to be busy when the window is opened on 1st January, but elected to remain coy on the possibility of contract rebel Alexis Sanchez staying past transfer deadline day next month.

He said: "I will be busy yes because first of all you have clubs who call you to get players on loan or to buy your players. I am open-minded on any possibility to strengthen our team.

"No, honestly, no (there is no update on Sanchez). We have not been approached and I stick to what I said before."