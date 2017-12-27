Bournemouth Boss Eddie Howe Finds Solace in Stoppage Time Equaliser as Cherries Earn 'Deserved' Draw

Bournemouth's late equaliser against West Ham in stoppage-time came shrouded in controversy, though Cherries boss Eddie Howe thought it was more than what they deserved, after dominating the game that ended 3-3.

Callum Wilson's 93rd-minute equaliser led to a disallowed goal, but after deliberation amongst the officials, the goal was controversially given, to the dismay of West Ham boss David Moyes.

Speaking after the draw, Howe was candid about his side's fortunate brush with the officiating, but outlined that Wilson's late-leveller was a deserved one. He told the club website: "I didn't think it would be given with the length of conversation between the officials. It looks like we might have got away with one there.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

"It is tight, but once the conversation started I didn't think given. I know it will be difficult to take for West Ham but we deserved it."

Howe was thoroughly impressed by his side's performance after a tough run of recent games. However, he was left feeling rueful after Bournemouth's inability to take their chances. Despite this, he was pleased with the number of chances his side created.

He said: "We were definitely much more like ourselves, we were working the goalkeeper and the fight was strong in the team. We're bitterly disappointed not to have won.

"There were good signs for sure, although I wish we'd been more clinical!"

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Asmir Begovic's slip was a costly one that allowed West Ham back into the game. With the scoreline at 2-1, Begovic slipped upon clearing the ball, which unfortunately ended in a Marko Arnautovic goal. It was a game-changing moment, though Howe came to the support of his keeper after the game.

When asked about the Bosnian's mistake, Howe added: "Asmir's slip is a difficult one for me, what can you say? At that stage, we're 2-1 up and peppering their goal with opportunities.

"That moment changes the feeling of the game, psychologically it hurt as we were looking comfortable at that time.

"The players managed to find a goal we deserved, and from that position, we take a point."

The 3-3 draw wasn't enough for Bournemouth to escape the relegation zone, though Howe was pleased that his side were able to refind their identity, as well as clinch a significant draw.