Breathtaking Stat Reveals Just How Good Liverpool Are When Defending at Home This Season

Liverpool's defensive woes this season may not be as serious as previously believed after an outstanding stat revealed that there is no Premier League team who have conceded fewer goals than the Reds at home this season.

The stat, which was revealed by Squawka, explains how Manchester United's disappointing 2-2 draw with Burnley on Tuesday has put José Mourinho's side level on goals conceded with Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool at Old Trafford and Anfield respectively.

Burnley's goal now means that Liverpool have the best home defensive record in the Premier League.



They've only conceded 3 goals at Anfield. 😳 pic.twitter.com/McDKVCi1Va — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 26, 2017

United saw a scrappy opener fly in off Ashley Barnes in the opening stages of their match against Burnley, before Belgian midfielder Steven Defour smashed in the Clarets' second of the game with an outstanding free-kick on the stroke of half-time.

Two second-half goals from Jesse Lingard spared United's blushes, but the result left them level with their local rivals on goals conceded at home this season.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Liverpool dismantled a poor Swansea side with ease on Tuesday, with an early wonder goal from Philippe Coutinho putting the Reds in front at the break.

A brace from Roberto Firmino soon followed the restart, with his goals coming either side of an accomplished strike from 19-year-old Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who was playing in a midfield three alongside Emre Can and Georginio Wijnaldum, then rounded off the scoring with a clever finish past his former Arsenal teammate, Lukasz Fabianski.