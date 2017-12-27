Burnley Boss Sean Dyche 'Proud' of His Clarets Side Despite Lingard's Late Strike Preventing Win

December 27, 2017

Only a late injury time strike from Manchester United's Jesse Lingard stopped Burnley from leaving Old Trafford with all three points in an enthralling contest.

The Clarets have had a terrific season so far which was once again reflected in a resolute performance to earn a deserved draw against Manchester United to maintain their 7th place in the Premier League. 

Sean Dyche's team showed their robust side after being put under constant pressure by Mourinho's Reds from the first whistle. 

But not at any point did they buckle and despite conceding that late equaliser they deserved something from the game as reward for their determination to remain in the contest. 

Speaking to the club's official website, Dyche said: “There is nothing other than pride in what we’ve achieved today,

“The squad is at stretch and I’ve spoken many times about my belief in the group and that was on show today. 

“On the back of an awkward game (against Spurs) the other day, it’s a fantastic point because it’s very difficult to come here. 

“It’s another hard-earned point and a good point. All I have been harping on about is the side moving forwards and they will learn so much from today.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

“Therefore you have to find a way of operating that can get you something and that’s why there’s no disappointment from me, just pride in the way the players have gone about it.”

The games continue to come at a rapid rate during this period in the season and Burnley can now look forward to Saturday's trip to Huddersfield Town's John Smith stadium in the hope of gaining another three points as they look to maintain their challenge of the league's 'top six'. 

