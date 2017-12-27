Crystal Palace Midfielder Luka Milivojevic Is Relishing Upcoming Arsenal & Manchester City Clashes

Crystal Palace's midfield enforcer Luka Milivojevic claims he cannot wait to test himself against two of the league's best in Arsenal and Manchester City over the coming days in this busy festive period.

The Eagles face a gruelling schedule of tough fixtures, with two clashes in three days at Selhurst Park against the Gunners and table toppers Manchester City.

The Serbian international isn't dreading the games though, in-fact it's quite the opposite. Palace's Boxing Day goalscorer - in the 1-1 stalemate against Swansea - instead suggests these are the games to look forward to in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old insists Roy Hodgson's outfit can go into the games full of confidence and looking to pick up points, off the back of an impressive eight-game unbeaten run. He stated on the official website:

"After the first seven games we hadn’t taken any points or scored a goal, but now we find ourselves in a better position on an unbeaten run of eight games, but we now need to continue in the same way in the matches ahead."

"In the last few weeks we have had a tight schedule and now we have more games so we must be ready for them.

"The games coming up are the ones you look forward to play in this league as we have matches against the biggest teams in the league and we will be trying to do the best for our club.

"It won’t be easy having the three games in a short space of time, but we know what we have to do and we will be ready for it."