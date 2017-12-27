Everton Boss Reveals Main Reason Why Arsenal Striker Refused to Leave Last Summer

Everton manager Sam Allardyce has seemingly ruled out a winter move for Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud, and revealed that the player's wife was the key reason why he didn't choose to move to Goodison Park last summer.

As reported by Sky Sports, Allardyce was asked about a potential approach for the currently injured French star as Everton finally seek to sign a long-term replacement for Romelu Lukaku; who ended up joining Manchester United.

The Toffees have struggled for the most part this season and their difficulties have, many will say, come from the lack of a focal point in attack.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

Giroud, meanwhile, has started just once in the Premier League this season, making 14 substitute appearances and scoring just four league goals. Alexandre Lacazette was signed from Lyon in summer and with the return of Danny Welbeck too, the 31-year-old has fallen down the pecking order.





Allardyce though doesn't believe Everton will have enough in the locker to convince him to move on, even with the World Cup just around the corner: "I wouldn’t have thought [Giroud would move] as he refused to come last time.

"As far as I know he doesn’t want to move north of Watford, well his wife doesn’t want to anyway. It’s very important to the wives, believe you me. Normally they are the bosses."

Giroud himself has confirmed in the past that he could have joined Everton - while he also had the chance to move back to France last summer - but while speaking to French broadcaster Canal Football Club a number of months ago, he maintained that he'd made the right decision to stay at the Emirates.

"I had the opportunity to leave. I was very close to another English club, Everton, but I think I made the best choice.

“I have a lot of respect for Marseille, I was a fan for years. I also have a lot of respect for Lyon, who were also interested at one time but I didn't want to return to France. I’m happy in England, it's nothing against those clubs. But a return to France is possible one day.”

Whether the player decides that staying at Arsenal is the right choice in January too remains to be seen.