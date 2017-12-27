Ex-Player Gary Breen Feels Liverpool Should Try to Sign Spurs Duo if They Can't Get Virgil van Dijk

Former professional footballer Gary Breen believes Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen would be suitable alternatives if Liverpool can't land Southampton star Virgil van Dijk.

The Reds were linked with Van Dijk throughout the summer, but they failed to make a move happen. Since then, Liverpool have been leaking goals in defense, which has hampered their Premier League bid.

Although Liverpool have scored the second most goals in the league this season with 46, they have conceded 23 times, only the joint sixth best, along with Arsenal. As a result, they sit fourth in the Premier League table, 17 points behind league leaders Man City, who have played a game less.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Reports have suggested that Liverpool remain interested in Van Dijk and could move for him in the January transfer window. But if they can't sign the Southampton star, former Republic of Ireland international Gary Breen feels that Tottenham duo Alderweireld and Vertonghen would be the next best options.

Speaking to the Irish radio station Newstalk, according to the Sport Review, the 44-year-old said that: "If I could pick any two centre-halves to play in Klopp's system if it wasn't Van Dijk then it would be Alderweireld and Vertonghen."

Liverpool will continue their busy festive schedule on Saturday when they take on Leicester City in the league at home. They will then travel away to Burnley on New Year's' Day, again in the league, before they host Everton in a Merseyside derby in the third round of the FA Cup next Friday.