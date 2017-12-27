Italian Giants Plan January Move for Liverpool Midfielder With Outcast to Be Used as Makeweight

By 90Min
December 27, 2017

Juventus are hoping they can convince Liverpool into selling Emre Can in the January transfer window by offering Marko Pjaca as part of the deal.

Can is entering the final few months of his contract and will be available to arrange details over a summer transfer in January. 


However, Juventus want to bring the German international to Turin in the winter transfer window as the midfielder has been attracting a lot of interest from across Europe.

Bayern Munich are understood to be interested in bringing Can back to Bavaria in the summer, five years after the Liverpool star first left the Allianz Arena. 

However, Juventus will be willing to offer Pjaca and cash to secure the signing of their long-term target before Bayern have a chance to swoop in, according to Tuttosport.

Pjaca only joined Juventus in 2016, leaving hometown side Dinamo Zagreb in a mega £20m deal. However, the 22-year-old winger has been left on the fringes of the Bianconeri first-team, making just 20 appearances for the Old Lady.

This season, Pjaca has been forced to play in Juve's Primavera side, scoring two goals and registering three assists in four appearances for their youth team.

Despite being a more regular choice for the Croatian national team, having made 13 appearances in his short career, Pjaca will want to make sure he is on the plane to Russia next year and could be tempted into leaving Juventus to book his spot at the World Cup.

