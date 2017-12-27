Legendary Italian Boss Fabio Capello Blasts Bonucci With Claim AC Milan Centre-Back 'Can't Defend'

He has amassed 75 caps for the Italian national team and won seven Serie A titles, yet Leonardo Bonucci has faced criticism this week from one of the greatest Italian managers of all time.

This is according to Fourfourtwo, who quote ex-AC Milan and England manager Fabio Capello as saying Bonucci is good at many things - but not defending.

"He's the best Italian defender when he has the ball at his feet. He's among the top three in the world," Capello told Sky Sport Italia.

"But he can't defend. He has big problems. It was ideal for him at Juventus, where he was free. It's perfect for him to play in a three [in defence]. Playing in a four is hard."

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

Bonucci shocked the footballing world in the summer when he left his beloved Juventus to join AC Milan in a €42m deal. However, he has really struggled to recapture his form from past seasons.





Milan are languishing in 11th spot in Serie A, despite spending heavily in the summer, and Bonucci's poor performances have seen him already being linked with a move away from the club.

Leonardo Bonucci could leave AC Milan just six months after his move. The centre-back isn't happy and knows that Manchester City are interested in his services. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport) pic.twitter.com/B4FwKZok7s — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) December 21, 2017

It remains to be seen whether or not Bonucci's performances will improve, but such scathing criticism from a well-respected manager such as Capello is unlikely to help his confidence.

Should he decide enough is enough, rumours are currently circulating that English teams could be interested in the 30-year-old.

The Express report that Chelsea and Manchester City are ready to battle Barcelona for the signature of Bonucci.

Blues boss Conte is a long-term admirer of his fellow Italian having previously managed him at Juventus and the Italian national team.

City manager Guardiola, meanwhile, is known to be looking to strengthen his defence in January.