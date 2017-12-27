Leicester City Close on Full-Back as Forgotten​ Signing Asked to Broker January Move

Leicester City have asked Adrien Silva to help broker a deal between the Foxes and S.L. Benfica defender André Almeida, according to Portuguese newspaper O Jogo (via Sport Witness).





Silva, who completed a £22m move to the King Power Stadium over the summer, is currently ineligible to play for the club and has been asked to help convince his international teammate of a move to the Premier League.

Not long till Adrien Silva Day! — sean from enderby (@seanfromenderby) December 26, 2017

Almeida only recently signed a new deal at the Estádio da Luz and after seeing Nélson Semedo join Barcelona over the summer, the Águias won't be keen on letting another versatile defender leave the club.





However, it is also reported that the 27-year-old would be keen on a move to join Silva, the former captain of Benfica's local rivals Sporting CP, at Leicester City.





With Silva set to finally get his chance to impress for the Foxes after the turn of the year, Leicester City fans would welcome a second Portuguese addition to their squad - especially given the lack of depth at right-back.





Austrian defender Aleksandar Dragovic, who is on loan from Bayer Leverkusen, made his first Premier League appearances for Leicester in their narrow 2-1 defeat to Watford on Tuesday.

Riyad Mahrez put the visitors in front at Vicarage Road with a powerful header, before former Foxes loanee Molla Wagué brought the game back on level terms with a tap-in.

Kasper Schmeichel then scored an unfortunate own goal to give the Hornets all three points, just about keeping Leicester City faint hopes of European football alive.