Liverpool and Southampton Officially Confirm World Record Deal for Defender Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in a deal worth around £75m.

Southampton confirmed in a statement on their official website that the deal will make the Dutchman the most expensive defender in world football history, blowing the £52m Manchester City paid for Benjamin Mendy out of the water.

Liverpool Football Club can confirm they have reached an agreement with Southampton for the transfer of Virgil van Dijk.



Full story: https://t.co/tJy9vsGOen pic.twitter.com/L17A7UwqaU — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 27, 2017

The 26-year-old centre-back, who was pursued by the Reds for much of the summer before Southampton accused them of tapping the defender up, forcing Jurgen Klopp's men to back off, will complete his move when the transfer window opens on January 1.

Liverpool's statement confirming the deal reads: "Liverpool Football Club can confirm they have reached an agreement with Southampton for the transfer of Virgil van Dijk.The Reds have agreed a deal with the south coast club, and the player himself, that will see the 26-year-old defender move to Anfield when the transfer window re-opens on January 1, 2018.





"The Netherlands international will be assigned squad number four, upon his arrival at Liverpool."

Southampton added on their own official channel: "Southampton have agreed a fee that will set a new world-record for a defender. The club wishes Virgil well in his future when the deal is completed on January 1st 2018."