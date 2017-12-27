Liverpool and Southampton Officially Confirm World Record Deal for Defender Virgil van Dijk

By 90Min
December 27, 2017

Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in a deal worth around £75m. 

Southampton confirmed in a statement on their official website that the deal will make the Dutchman the most expensive defender in world football history, blowing the £52m Manchester City paid for Benjamin Mendy out of the water. 

The 26-year-old centre-back, who was pursued by the Reds for much of the summer before Southampton accused them of tapping the defender up, forcing Jurgen Klopp's men to back off, will complete his move when the transfer window opens on January 1. 

Liverpool's statement confirming the deal reads: "Liverpool Football Club can confirm they have reached an agreement with Southampton for the transfer of Virgil van Dijk.The Reds have agreed a deal with the south coast club, and the player himself, that will see the 26-year-old defender move to Anfield when the transfer window re-opens on January 1, 2018.


"The Netherlands international will be assigned squad number four, upon his arrival at Liverpool."

Southampton added on their own official channel: "Southampton have agreed a fee that will set a new world-record for a defender. The club wishes Virgil well in his future when the deal is completed on January 1st 2018."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters