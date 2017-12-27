Liverpool's Twitter Suffers Backlash After Praise of Simon Mignolet on 200th Liverpool Appearance

Liverpool skipper Simon Mignolet has had a turbulent time at Anfield since his move in 2013 and has divided opinion between Reds' fans with very mixed performances.

The Belgian international has often come under scrutiny from Liverpool fans and his lackluster performance against Arsenal last Friday - in which he conceded from a misplaced Xhaka long-shot - seems to have harmed his in-house reputation further.

After shipping three goals at the Emirates, Liverpool's legendary centre-back Jamie Carragher claimed (via The Sun) his former side will never challenge for the domestic title while Mignolet remains the number one:

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"There's some movement on the ball but you have to do better than that, it's shocking from the goalkeeper... Until they get a keeper of decent quality they won't challenge the top sides."

However, despite the seemingly constant criticism the 29-year-old has managed to play 200 times between the sticks for his current club, after the five goal rout against Swansea on Boxing Day.

To celebrate the player's service to his team, Liverpool's official Twitter account posted a message of congratulations with a video compilation of some of his most "stunning saves."





Understandably the post caused quite a stir among Liverpool fans on Twitter, given the number of mistakes that have plagued the former Sunderland man's career in Merseyside. It's safe to say fans didn't hold back with their criticism, with almost every comment being a negative one.

and also some ridiculous howlers. Never in a million Sunday’s good enough. — Martyn Parker (@MartynParker28) December 26, 2017





Give me this robot any day pic.twitter.com/pHLWoikgGn — Conall Lavery (@conall_lavery) December 26, 2017





The epitome of why our team has been where it has the last 4 1/2yrs pic.twitter.com/3uoURoR188 — Sadioinho (@Sadioinho) December 26, 2017





Clips of the fuck ups would be longer — Seann Bewey (@SeannBewey) December 26, 2017

Liverpool host eighth-placed Leicester next on Saturday and then face a quick turnaround, travelling to high-flying Burnley two days later on New Year’s Day.