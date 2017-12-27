Man Utd Boss Jose Mourinho 'Not Happy' With Burnley Draw But Refuses to Criticise His Players

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho must have breathed a huge sigh of relief as Jesse Lingard equalised with a late strike deep in stoppage time against a stubborn Burnley side to earn a 2-2 draw. However, the result is likely to see his side lose even more ground on rivals Manchester City at the summit of the Premier League.

United had dominated possession and chances throughout against their determined Lancashire opponents, but found themselves two goals down after strikes by Ashley Barnes and a sublime Steven Defour free kick had given the Clarets a two goal half time lead.

Going into the contest, United had won four of their last six Premier League games, but they found it challenging at times to break down a stubborn rearguard action from Sean Dyche's men. Although they did show resilience to keep going and eventually got that all important equaliser by Jess Lingard with a well taken half volley, they left it late!

2 - Burnley are only the second different team to have scored more than once in a game against Jose Mourinho's Man Utd at Old Trafford (after Man City). Upset? pic.twitter.com/yTH8PDF6bJ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2017

Speaking to the club's official website after the game, Mourinho admitted: "The boys are doing what they can and they are doing fine. I say, in the last two matches, we had 15 chances to score and we conceded three goals and an amazing free-kick so the boys do what they can.

"They are trying hard, with problems as we have injuries, but we have the boys fighting hard. I'm not happy with the result and I wasn't happy with the result against Leicester of course, but I'm happy with my players. No criticism to my players.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"Obviously, it's a bad result for us. We are never happy with a draw - especially in a match where we are so dominant, but that's the reality."

The good thing about the festive period is that the games come 'thick and fast' and for Mourinho he hasn't got time to rest on his disappointment as United will need to prepare thoroughly for the visit of Southampton on Saturday as they look to get back to winning ways.