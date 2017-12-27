Marco Silva Praises His Side's 'Big Mentality' in Watford's Hard-Fought Win Against Leicester

By 90Min
December 27, 2017

Watford manager Marco Silva hailed his side's impressive showing on Boxing Day as the Hornets ran out 2-1 winners against Leicester City at Vicarage Road.

The hosts found themselves behind thanks to Riyad Mahrez's sixth league goal of the season, before Molla Wague's first goal of the season on the stroke of half time and a second half Kasper Schmeichel own-goal gave Watford the three points, much to the delight of Silva. 

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, he said: "We controlled the match. One moment they score, and recently, it has not gone for us when we go behind. Last performance it did not go well. 

"Today, we showed very good personality, a big mentality to react like we did after it went 1-0. 

"This is our normal mentality. Of course the last few results have made our players a little uncomfortable, but we were good this afternoon."

The victory for Watford was their first in the league since their 3-0 away win against Newcastle over a month ago, earning two points in the six games that followed.

Now occupying 10th in the Premier League, Silva hopes this win is a catalyst of change with the games coming thick and fast, and hopes that the Watford fans continue to show their support to their teams efforts on the field.


He continued, stating: "I think we deserved it because we showed this good personality. The commitment was great to see. All the games are very important for us. 

"Now it is important to rest, we then play again at home, and we need the support of the fans here all the time, through good times and bad."

Silva and Watford won't have to wait too long for their next home game, as they host a struggling Swansea side in their final game of 2017. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters