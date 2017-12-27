Marco Silva Praises His Side's 'Big Mentality' in Watford's Hard-Fought Win Against Leicester

Watford manager Marco Silva hailed his side's impressive showing on Boxing Day as the Hornets ran out 2-1 winners against Leicester City at Vicarage Road.

The hosts found themselves behind thanks to Riyad Mahrez's sixth league goal of the season, before Molla Wague's first goal of the season on the stroke of half time and a second half Kasper Schmeichel own-goal gave Watford the three points, much to the delight of Silva.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, he said: "We controlled the match. One moment they score, and recently, it has not gone for us when we go behind. Last performance it did not go well.

"Today, we showed very good personality, a big mentality to react like we did after it went 1-0.

"This is our normal mentality. Of course the last few results have made our players a little uncomfortable, but we were good this afternoon."

The victory for Watford was their first in the league since their 3-0 away win against Newcastle over a month ago, earning two points in the six games that followed.

Now occupying 10th in the Premier League, Silva hopes this win is a catalyst of change with the games coming thick and fast, and hopes that the Watford fans continue to show their support to their teams efforts on the field.





He continued, stating: "I think we deserved it because we showed this good personality. The commitment was great to see. All the games are very important for us.

"Now it is important to rest, we then play again at home, and we need the support of the fans here all the time, through good times and bad."

Silva and Watford won't have to wait too long for their next home game, as they host a struggling Swansea side in their final game of 2017.