Mohamed Salah Phone Call Reveals He Won’t Be Eyeing Move to Spain Amid Real Madrid Links

Mohamed Salah has been a revelation for Liverpool since his arrival from Roma last summer, scoring 21 goals in just 27 appearances for the reds.

This impressive start to his Liverpool career has already seen him linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid, as club president Florentino Perez is looking to bring in some new talent to the Spanish capital.

However, Salah won’t be looking to leave Merseyside anytime soon, according to Basel’s former sporting director Georg Heitz, who helped to kick-start Salah’s career in Europe.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Heitz told the Liverpool Echo, via the Express, “From what he’s written to me and from what he has said on the phone, I think Mo is really happy at Liverpool.”

Heitz remains close to Salah and spoke about the bond between Jurgen Klopp and the Egyptian International, as he said:

“I don’t know Jurgen Klopp personally but from what I see they have a very good relationship.

“Jurgen Klopp is really the right coach for him. Mo needs to have fun, it’s not just work. For him it’s a game. You need to let him believe this.

Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 20 goals in his 20 #PL matches this season - 15 goals and 5 assists...



...more than any other player. pic.twitter.com/fDFT4NPty6 — Premier League (@premierleague) December 27, 2017

“Klopp has a special way of treating players. He also likes to smile a bit from time to time so I think they work well together.

“Excellent players like Mo will always have a market, but I think he’s intelligent enough not to be in a rush. He’s not the kind of person who would give up something he really likes and enjoys.”

Salah most certainly seems to be enjoying life at Anfield, as his 21 goals is his best ever return for a season and we’re only halfway through the campaign.

The Liverpool forward will be hoping to carry on his form and show Real Madrid what they’re missing when the Reds go up against Leicester on Saturday at Anfield.