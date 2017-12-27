Moussa Dembele Continues to Be Linked With Brighton as Agent Attends Seagulls' Game Against Chelsea

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele is still being linked with a potential move to Brighton in January, with his agent Mamadi Fofana in attendance to watch the Seagulls Boxing Day clash against Chelsea.

According to The Scottish Sun, Fofana watched on as Brighton lost 2-0, leaving them 12th in the Premier League and with one win in their last six games.

The attendance of Fofana, however, has done little in dismissing the rumours that one of his clients is attracting the interest of Brighton, with the Premier League side looking to bid £18m once the transfer window reopens in January.

Brighton have lacked a cutting edge this season since their promotion from the Championship, and hope the French U21 international can help solve the problem.

Since his move from Fulham in 2016, Dembele has an outstanding record for the reigning Scottish champions, which has seen him be continually linked with a move to some of Europe's elite, including Tottenham and Liverpool.

Moussa Dembele’s overall Celtic record:



68 appearances, 40 goals, 12 assists.



5 yellow cards, 0 red cards.



4375 minutes played. pic.twitter.com/ScqzxxgqzN — OptaCeltic (@OptaCeltic) December 23, 2017

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, however, is desperate to keep hold of the 21-year-old, but understands that he can't stand in Dembele's way should he wish to leave Celtic Park.

He said: "Moussa is very much still a Celtic player. He, along with all the other players are focused.





"I can never stand here and say someone is going to definitely be here because we can get a ridiculous offer and the player can be offered higher wages and want to go."

In February, Fofana spoke to the Daily Record about his role as Dembele's agent, insisting he only wants what's best for his client.

He said: "I take care of him like that and he also respects me because Moussa respects his elders, that’s how he’s been educated and it’s a wonderful trait.

“It is important. I’m a person who likes to put the human relationship forward. I don’t talk with someone or advise them just for self-interest."