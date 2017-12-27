Newcastle Willing to Extend Stuart Findlay's loan at Kilmarnock in January

Newcastle will be willing to let loanee Stuart Findlay extend his loan spell at Scottish club Kilmarnock if the Scottish side are to make another offer for the defender.

Quoted from HITC, the Evening Chronicle have reported that Newcastle are opened to allowing Findlay to continue his spell in the Scottish Premier League, and won't stand in the way of his development if Kilmarnock should renew their loan offer for the defender.

The 22-year-old has impressed thus far in the SPL, making 16 appearances across the left-back and centre-back role for Kilmarnock, though his loan contract is nearing its end as it expires on January 7th.

📝 Kilmarnock FC is delighted to announce signing of Stuart Findlay on loan from @NUFC



➡️ https://t.co/GBx132uGzk pic.twitter.com/WlkWBCXUy3 — Kilmarnock FC (@OfficialKillie) August 25, 2017

However, Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez currently has many centre-backs at his disposal, thus, Findlay will face stiff competition for playing time if he is to return to the Tyneside club.

With Jamaal Lascelles, Ciaran Clark, Florian Lejeune and Chancel Mbemba all ahead of Findlay in the pecking order, it would seem that the best course of action for his future and development would be to stay with Kilmarnock until the end of the season.

Findlay joined Newcastle United on 8 July 2016, following his release from Celtic, and now is currently on loan at Kilmarnock, where he has helped them to 6th in the SPL.