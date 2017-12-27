PHOTO: Spanish Paper Mock Mourinho Over '£300m Not Enough' Complaint After Shock Burnley Draw

Jose Mourinho has become the butt of jokes in Spain after he moaned about not being able to spend enough money at Manchester United.

The Red Devils manager bemoaned the fact that the £300m he had spent during his 18-month tenure at Old Trafford had 'not been enough' to compete efficiently with runaway Premier League leaders and fierce rivals Manchester City.

Spanish news outlet Marca, therefore, opted to post a tongue-in-cheek article of a team that Mourinho could buy - to the tune of £300m - that would arguably be better than his current crop of players in a bid to land the league title:

Una 'ayudita', Mou: el equipo de 300 millones que haría frente sin problemas a los 'citizens' 😉

https://t.co/9Ck4SFW75o #PL — MARCA (@marca) December 27, 2017

With the likes of Athletic Bilbao keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, star strikers Antoine Griezmann and Paulo Dybala, rumoured January target Mesut Ozil and one-time Chelsea target Alex Sandro in the starting lineup, it is actually arguable that the one Marca has assembled is better than United's first-choice XI!

United were held to a 2-2 draw by Burnley on Boxing Day, in a match they had to come from two goals down in, as they fell further behind Pep Guardiola's City in the hunt for the top flight trophy.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Mourinho spoke after the game about the lack of financial clout on offer to him at United as he once again reached 'peak Mourinho' in blaming everybody else but himself for his side's troubles.

He remarked: "Man City have bought defenders for the price of a striker. It isn't enough, it isn't enough (what I've spent so far)."

Maybe it's time that Mourinho realised that he needs to rethink his tactics, management style and list of transfer targets in an effort to make United great again, rather than try to save his own bacon.

