PSG Star Neymar Hilariously Reveals That He Once Had THAT Ronaldo Haircut: We All Did It!

By 90Min
December 27, 2017

Back in the summer of 2002, legendary Brazil striker Ronaldo caused a huge debate among football fans over his ridiculously looking haircut during the World Cup.

The marksman's 'muff cut' appeared to give him special powers, however, as he fired home eight goals in the tournament - hosted by Japan and South Korea - to land the prestigious international trophy for a record fifth time for his homeland.

Hilariously enough, Brazil's newest hero Neymar recently told former Barcelona teammate Gerard Pique - in an interview with the Players' Tribune - that he then followed in his idol's footsteps by deciding to get the exact same haircut!

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

In the humorous exchange, Pique initially brings up the topic first by saying: "The haircut, no?"


What ensued was a funny back and forth between the pair as Pique tried to get to grips with Neymar having a cut like Ronaldo's!

Neymar: "Yeah…. Hahaha! The haircut of Ronaldo was good. I had it."

Paul Gilham/GettyImages

Pique: "Hahaha! You had that haircut?! Oh, man, I would love to see that. Do you have a photo?!"

Neymar: "No, I don’t have a photo. I’ll search. I’ll search for it. My mom has one for sure. But I had Ronaldo’s haircut.

"All of us, we were all looking like Ronaldo."

We don't know about you, but we'd pay good money to see an image too!

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters