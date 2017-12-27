PSG Wonderkid Mbappe Reveals Which France Legend He Grew Up Idolising

Kylian Mbappe has explained why he grew up idolising Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.

The Paris Saint-Germain wonderkid told Marca of his love for the ex-Juventus and Los Blancos star, and his comments could be interpreted by some as a way of stating that he wants to play under Zidane at some point in his career.

Mbappe opted to join PSG on loan over a switch to Real last summer despite reports to the contrary, but the striker revealed that the former playmaker was the one player that all French kids with an interest in football grew up supporting no matter their club affiliation.

He said: "I had Zidane as an idol. But everyone in France loved Zidane. Anyone who likes football knows that he is a special case.

"What he is doing with Real Madrid since he became a coach is incredible, because I know that in that club it's not easy. He's taken a lot of pressure, maybe because he knows the club very well from his time as a player.

"He won the respect of everyone and I'm pleased for Zidane, for everything he's achieved."

Zidane has won eight titles during his two-year spell in charge at Santiago Bernabeu, including last season's La Liga trophy and two Champions League triumphs.

The 45-year-old was believed to be in the hunt to snap up Mbappe from Monaco in the summer after the marksman's breakthrough campaign with Leonardo Jardim's side.

However, PSG beat Real to the punch by landing him on a season-long loan with the view to a permanent transfer if he impresses throughout the 2017/18 season.

Mbappe's quotes may lend themselves to one day playing under Zidane but, for now, the duo will be kept apart unless Real manage to lure him to Spain next June.

