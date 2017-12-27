Reds Boss Jurgen Klopp Insists That Swansea Blitz Was Not as Easy as 5-0 Scoreline Suggests

Jurgen Klopp has said that his side's 5-0 demolition of Swansea City required hard work and was far from easy, like the scoreline might suggest.

Liverpool remained 4th in the league following a dominant home display over the managerless Swans. Philippe Coutinho curled in Liverpool's first in the sixth minute.





The Reds had to wait until the second-half for Firmino to grab their second goal, however, a further goal from the Brazilian, and both Alexander-Arnold and Oxlade-Chamberlain secured the seemingly comfortable scoreline of 5-0.

Jürgen Klopp offered a brief update on the fitness of Jordan Henderson and Alberto Moreno following tonight's game,



➡️ Read what the boss had to say: https://t.co/xMkMjacp4a pic.twitter.com/6uPQMx1EIH — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 26, 2017

Klopp was evidently ecstatic with both the performance and the result after the game, however, he also maintained that it was a hard-fought three points.

"It’s quite difficult, you can say a lot before the game in the analysis but it’s always different to see it in the game.

"Swansea is a different team to play against, they play real football so our main tool or weapon should have been today counter-pressing because you cannot come through with all the balls but very often if you lose the ball and then the next second it’s 80 yards away, but Swansea is playing football," Klopp said to the Reds' official website.

"Our timing was not good in the situations, our formation was not good in these situations [in the first half] and so we were always a bit too late and they could play.

what a moment! Merry Christmas 😜🎅🔴 #66 pic.twitter.com/7enTm6eef4 — Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) December 26, 2017

"They didn’t get a lot of chances to be honest, they had one or two half-chances but it was quite intense so the way was always really long to come back into the right positions, the right situations," he continued.

"Even in a not perfect, not really good first half, we had enough chances to score two or three goals so that should be enough. I was not disappointed or whatever at half-time [but] we had to defend the situations much better, we had to be more compact.

"In a few moments we were kind of man-orientated, that’s only allowed in our own box, so we had those few problems and we did better in the second half.

"Lovely ball by Salah, Coutinho edge of the box... GLORIOUS GOAL!"



🔊 Turn that sound right up and relive #LIVSWA in a minute 🔊 pic.twitter.com/0W2BAv98QD — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 26, 2017

"I think we scored the first three goals after counter-pressing situations so that’s good, and then it looks like after the game it’s 5-0 and you think, ‘wow, easy game’ but it was not an easy game, it was really hard work and I have no problem with that, absolutely not," Klopp insisted.

"So I’m really happy about the things we learned from the game tonight. Now it’s a perfect result for us, nobody got injured as far as I know, very important three points, five goals, clean sheet, all good."