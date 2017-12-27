Sevilla Favourites to Re-Sign Barca Defender Vidal After Failing to Establish Himself at Camp Nou

By 90Min
December 27, 2017

Aleix Vidal is set to leave the riches of Barcelona in January, with former club Sevilla a likely destination.

Vidal joined the Blaugrana in 2015 from Sevilla, despite not being eligible to play until the January of that season due to a transfer ban placed on the club.

The defender has found minutes difficult to come by ever since his transfer, starting in just three La Liga matches this season and fourteen overall. 

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

At the end of helping Sevilla win their second successive Europa League trophy, Vidal earned a call-up to the Spanish national team and debuted against Costa Rica.

Not in Ernesto Valverde's first-team picture, local source ABC de Sevilla report los Nervionenses are favourites to being the 28-year-old back for a fee of approximately 10m euros.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

Moreover, it is also claimed fellow domestic sides Atletico de Madrid and Valencia have expressed interest in the defender in an effort to improve upon their fine domestic campaigns.

Despite featuring for an inconsiderable amount of time, Vidal managed to score Barcelona's third in El Clasico, putting the Catalans fourteen points above Real Madrid, and nine clear of los Colchoneros.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Barcelona will look to continue their long undefeated streak as they play Celta de Vigo in the Copa del Rey round of sixteen, while hosting Levante inbetween both legs.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters