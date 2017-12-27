Sevilla Favourites to Re-Sign Barca Defender Vidal After Failing to Establish Himself at Camp Nou

Aleix Vidal is set to leave the riches of Barcelona in January, with former club Sevilla a likely destination.

Vidal joined the Blaugrana in 2015 from Sevilla, despite not being eligible to play until the January of that season due to a transfer ban placed on the club.

The defender has found minutes difficult to come by ever since his transfer, starting in just three La Liga matches this season and fourteen overall.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

At the end of helping Sevilla win their second successive Europa League trophy, Vidal earned a call-up to the Spanish national team and debuted against Costa Rica.

Not in Ernesto Valverde's first-team picture, local source ABC de Sevilla report los Nervionenses are favourites to being the 28-year-old back for a fee of approximately 10m euros.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

Moreover, it is also claimed fellow domestic sides Atletico de Madrid and Valencia have expressed interest in the defender in an effort to improve upon their fine domestic campaigns.

Despite featuring for an inconsiderable amount of time, Vidal managed to score Barcelona's third in El Clasico, putting the Catalans fourteen points above Real Madrid, and nine clear of los Colchoneros.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Barcelona will look to continue their long undefeated streak as they play Celta de Vigo in the Copa del Rey round of sixteen, while hosting Levante inbetween both legs.