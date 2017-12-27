Southampton Boss Mauricio Pellegrino Aims to 'Bounce Back' Following 5-2 Thrashing by Spurs

By 90Min
December 27, 2017

Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino has set his sights on bouncing back, after his side were thrashed 5-2 by Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs dominated much of the game, with their fluid attacking movement too much for the Saints defence to cope with. Harry Kane bagged a hat-trick in the match, while Sofiane Boufal and Dušan Tadić netted consolation goals for the Saints.

Speaking in the wake of the humbling loss, via Southampton's official website, Pellegrino cited Spurs' third goal as killing the game, but still found positives in the performance. The Argentine manager said:

"When we concede the third goal it was really difficult to come back. I think we reacted well in the second half, to try to score goals and be in the game.

“Obviously our goals came late, but we pressed higher and tried to show what we are [capable of]. It was important to show some character in those moments. Sometimes the difficult moments are useful for seeing how people will react. Our profession and our life in football is made from these moments, the difficult times help the team to be together and be stronger.


"Hopefully we can bounce back from this moment. Against the top teams, you cannot make any mistakes, because they don't make too many. Some amazing players today, a lot of quality up front, allowed them to score goals with few chances. It is the level of the Premier League.”

The Saints face a tricky trip to Old Trafford on Saturday, as they travel to face José Mourinho's Manchester United. The Red Devils' Boxing Day draw with Burnley will offer Southampton hope - as United struggled to break down Sean Dyche's side until the dying moments of the game. Pellegrino's side are now 14th in the table, just three points off the dreaded relegation zone.

