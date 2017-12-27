Swansea Stand-in Manager Leon Britton Insists Club Must Take Time to Find the Right Manager

By 90Min
December 27, 2017

A manager-less Swansea City endured a damaging defeat at Anfield on Boxing Day as they were routed 5-0 by an electric Liverpool forward line. 

Caretaker boss and Swans' faithful servant Leon Britton admitted after the game that his side's standards had slipped to an unacceptable level as they endured a horrendous second half against Jurgen Klopp's outfit.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Britton, prior to the tricky clash, was expecting Swansea to build on the hard fought 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace in his debut game in charge of the squad.

However, the 35-year-old is adamant he can improve Swansea's fortunes at the helm and will continue to remain there until the club constituency can find a permanent replacement for Paul Clement:

"Of course we need the stability that a new manager would bring, but I still believe we have to make sure the long-term future of the club is right," Britton said (via the official website).

"That means the most important thing now is that we find the right man, of course after a result like we had at Liverpool, I understand that people will say we need to speed up the process but I think it’s vitally important to get the right manager to take us forward."

Britton is waiting for an update from the club’s owners on the search for a boss, but will take training today ahead of Saturday’s trip to Watford.

The Englishman concedes that whenever a replacement is found, the Swans will instantly welcome the new manager, as will he:

"If we perform like we did in the second half at Liverpool, it is going to be a very long second half of the season," he added.

"We need to make sure we don’t get cut adrift at the bottom, and we need a new manager to come in and lift the place. But, as I say, we have to make sure we find the right one."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters