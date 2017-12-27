Swansea Stand-in Manager Leon Britton Insists Club Must Take Time to Find the Right Manager

A manager-less Swansea City endured a damaging defeat at Anfield on Boxing Day as they were routed 5-0 by an electric Liverpool forward line.

Caretaker boss and Swans' faithful servant Leon Britton admitted after the game that his side's standards had slipped to an unacceptable level as they endured a horrendous second half against Jurgen Klopp's outfit.

Britton, prior to the tricky clash, was expecting Swansea to build on the hard fought 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace in his debut game in charge of the squad.

However, the 35-year-old is adamant he can improve Swansea's fortunes at the helm and will continue to remain there until the club constituency can find a permanent replacement for Paul Clement:

"Of course we need the stability that a new manager would bring, but I still believe we have to make sure the long-term future of the club is right," Britton said (via the official website).

"That means the most important thing now is that we find the right man, of course after a result like we had at Liverpool, I understand that people will say we need to speed up the process but I think it’s vitally important to get the right manager to take us forward."

Britton is waiting for an update from the club’s owners on the search for a boss, but will take training today ahead of Saturday’s trip to Watford.

The Englishman concedes that whenever a replacement is found, the Swans will instantly welcome the new manager, as will he:

"If we perform like we did in the second half at Liverpool, it is going to be a very long second half of the season," he added.

"We need to make sure we don’t get cut adrift at the bottom, and we need a new manager to come in and lift the place. But, as I say, we have to make sure we find the right one."