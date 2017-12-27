Tony Pulis Hints Stoke City Were Interested in Bringing Him Back to Bet365 Before Middlesbrough Move

By 90Min
December 27, 2017

Former West Brom boss Tony Pulis has let slip that his former club Stoke City may have enquired about his services before he eventually filled the vacant Middlesborough role. 

Speaking after watching his new side beat Bolton 2-0 yesterday, Pulis revealed that there had been other interests in him before Boro chairman Steve Gibson sold him on the role.

Quoted by the Sentinel, Pulis said: 'I'd had a couple of phone calls from other clubs before Steve [Gibson] spoke to me, but I desperately wanted to have Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at home with my wife, children and grandchildren. I'd promised them that would be the case.'

Clive Rose/GettyImages

It is assumed that one of the 'other clubs' that contacted Pulis may have been his former side Stoke City, after the Welshman spent seven years as the Potters' manager between 2006 and 2013.

Stoke have endured a backwards slide towards the clutches of the relegation battle, sitting just three points above 18th placed Bournemouth and holding the league's worst defensive record. This has led to Hughes' seat becoming dangerously warm, prompting calls to potential candidates, Pulis allegedly included.

However, the 59-year-old has insisted that he is now fully concentrated on his new project at the Riverside and focused on getting them back into the Premier League.

He added: "I'm not going to turn water into wine, I have to make sure that I have a good look at the place before I start making any predictions. The best thing we can do is get this club winning again, get the team winning, and get back in the Premier League, but that does take time.

"For me to stand up after being here for 12 or 13 hours (and talk about winning promotion), it's too much to ask."

Middlesbrough currently sit on the precipice of the Championship playoff places, and with Pulis' appointment, they hope to make an immediate return to the top flight following relegation last May.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters