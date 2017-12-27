Tottenham Fans Blast Hugo Lloris After Shaky Performance Against Southampton on Boxing Day

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has come under fire once more by certain corners of the Spurs community after another shaky display in goal during the hosts' 5-2 over Southampton at Wembley Stadium on Boxing Day.

As Harry Kane stole the headlines once more for his goalscoring exploits - breaking a domestic scoring record for the calendar year - Lloris nevertheless conceded twice and almost let in Danny Rose's back-pass header in the opening period.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

With the Lilywhites cruising at 4-0 up, the French number one was beaten twice by the visiting Saints attack; firstly by Sofiane Boufal at his near post and then by Dusan Tadic's looped effort from the edge of the box which Lloris could only palm over his head and into the Spurs net.

Despite the comprehensive victory for Tottenham, the concession of two goals would have irked not only Lloris but the home defence and social media have again made the former Lyon stopper somewhat of a scapegoat.

Sell Lloris - makes so many mistakes and buy butland — Mark Hutchings (@5_StarGI) December 26, 2017

Those 60-90 seconds sum up Hugo Lloris. Brilliant but with a mistake or two in him, and he has those moments more often than elite level keepers. — Andrew Gaffney (@GaffneyVLC) December 26, 2017

Surely not?

Hugo Lloris is the French Mignolet, isn't he? — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) December 26, 2017

A common theme emerges.

If you watched football, you'd know lloris is even more dodgy than mignolet — Sean (@DivvyOrigi) December 26, 2017

Now in his sixth season in north London, Lloris has in the past been regarded amongst the best shot-stoppers in world and European football, but this term for both club and country has not been a vintage year for the Spurs keeper.

With particular reference his glaring - and not completely uncharacteristic - blooper against Sweden in World Cup qualifying, Lloris, venturing out of goal committed a total error of judgment.

His errors this term have become a more common occurrence, and it seems some fans are not entirely happy with the performances of their number one in goal.

In a World Cup year and with competition for Didier Deschamps' number one choice to lead Les Bleus in Russia from the likes of Alphonse Areola, Stephane Ruffier and Steve Mandanda, Lloris' mistakes have come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks.

With that in mind, fan opinion will be a worry for the Frenchman with less than six months until the biggest tournament in football kicks off in June.