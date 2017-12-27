Wenger Reminds Mourinho That Gunners Have Competed Against 'Excessive Spending' of Clubs for Years

Manchester United manager bemoaned Manchester City's level of spending in the transfer window after Jesse Lingard's late equaliser salvaged a 2-2 draw for the Reds against Burnley on Boxing Day.

The Portuguese coach must suffer from temporary amnesia after United spent a British record on fees in securing the transfers of both Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku over the last two summers for a combined total spend of £164m.

In fact, the £300m Mourinho has spent so far at the helm of one of the world's leading clubs is not enough to compete, incredibly he needs to spend even more!

Reported in the Independent, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger explains they have learned to cope with the obscene spending of rival clubs and even raised a questioning eyebrow to Mourinho's claim that United are the poor relations to the available resources of their city enemies.





Wenger emphatically said: “I have been in that position for 21 years so I can’t start to complain now.

“There have always been three or four teams richer than I am. I’ve learned to cope with that. We deal with our own situation as well as we can. Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United are all richer than us. We have to find ways to be successful.”

Although the Frenchman is notorious in keeping the purse strings pulled tight at the Emirates he has admitted that he could be busy during the winter transfer window as he looks to enhance his Arsenal squad for the challenges that lay ahead for the club during the second half of the campaign.

"I will be busy yes because first of all you have clubs who call you to get players on loan or to buy your players, Wenger said.

"I am open-minded on any possibility to strengthen our team."

Perhaps Jose Mourinho will have to rely more on his own coaching skills, that of his staff and his negotiation skills than rely solely on Manchester United's spending power to finally convince us all that he really is the 'Special One' after receiving a bloodied nose over recent weeks.