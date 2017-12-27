Wenger Reminds Mourinho That Gunners Have Competed Against 'Excessive Spending' of Clubs for Years

By 90Min
December 27, 2017

Manchester United manager bemoaned Manchester City's level of spending in the transfer window after Jesse Lingard's late equaliser salvaged a 2-2 draw for the Reds against Burnley on Boxing Day.  

The Portuguese coach must suffer from temporary amnesia after United spent a British record on fees in securing the transfers of both Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku over the last two summers for a combined total spend of £164m. 

In fact, the £300m Mourinho has spent so far at the helm of one of the world's leading clubs is not enough to compete, incredibly he needs to spend even more!

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Reported in the Independent, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger explains they have learned to cope with the obscene spending of rival clubs and even raised a questioning eyebrow to Mourinho's claim that United are the poor relations to the available resources of their city enemies. 


Wenger emphatically said: “I have been in that position for 21 years so I can’t start to complain now.

“There have always been three or four teams richer than I am. I’ve learned to cope with that. We deal with our own situation as well as we can. Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United are all richer than us. We have to find ways to be successful.”

Although the Frenchman is notorious in keeping the purse strings pulled tight at the Emirates he has admitted that he could be busy during the winter transfer window as he looks to enhance his Arsenal squad for the challenges that lay ahead for the club during the second half of the campaign. 

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

"I will be busy yes because first of all you have clubs who call you to get players on loan or to buy your players, Wenger said.

"I am open-minded on any possibility to strengthen our team."

Perhaps Jose Mourinho will have to rely more on his own coaching skills, that of his staff and his negotiation skills than rely solely on Manchester United's spending power to finally convince us all that he really is the 'Special One' after receiving a bloodied nose over recent weeks. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters