West Brom Midfielder Gareth Barry Thanks 'Loyal Fans' for Support During Mammoth Winless Run

By 90Min
December 27, 2017

Gareth Barry has taken it upon himself to thank West Brom supporters for sticking with the side during what has been a difficult run of results for new manager Alan Pardew.

The Baggies were applauded as they left the field at the Hawthorns following a goalless draw with Everton on Boxing Day.

The veteran midfielder has called for the club and fans to stay unified as Albion attempt to turn fortunes around in the tricky upcoming fixture against Arsenal on New Year's Day on the club'sofficial website.

"Considering the situation we’re in and the run we’re on I thought the crowd were fantastic," said Barry. They really stuck with us and that’s partly down to the effort the boys put in on the pitch. In the dressing room and with the fans, we have to stick together at what is a difficult time."

"It only takes one result sometimes to turn a season. The run is clearly disappointing but we’re aware that a win or back-to-back wins and you find yourself in a much more positive position very quickly. That’s our target.

"The main thing is that we all stick together."

Pardew speaking after the game concurred with Barry's comments and admitted: "It’s just a shame we couldn’t get that win. With the other teams drawing it would have been a really significant win. That’s what the league is about, you’ve got to keep going and keep hanging in there until such time they come."

"The fans were brilliant, they stayed with us and tried to help us. We tried to help ourselves but it just wasn’t to be. I couldn’t fault the players."

