Yannick Carrasco Set for January Exit After Atletico Madrid Boss Diego Simeone Approves His Sale

Atletico Madrid star Yannick Carrasco will be allowed to leave the club in January after his manager Diego Simeone gave his sale the all-clear.

Carrasco joined the Spanish side in 2015 and made 96 appearances in his first two seasons, scoring 19 times in those games. The 24-year-old has made 15 outings so far this season, netting three times, but hasn't been involved in recent games for Los Rojiblancos.

According to AS, Diego Simeone is ready to let Carrasco exit the Wanda Metropolitano in January. The winger has become a problematic figure at the club after a number of incidents in the past year. The Belgium star has reportedly had bust-ups with teammates Koke and Gabi and fitness coach Oscar Ortega.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Atletico star Vitolo, who has been on-loan with Las Palmas for the first part of this season, will become available to the club in January and will be a direct alternative to Carrasco.

Bayern Munich have apparently been linked with Carrasco before and a number of Premier League sides could also be interested. But if the star doesn't move on in the January transfer window, Simeone will use him as a impact substitute for the second half of the campaign.

The Belgium international will join teammates Luciano Vietto and Nicolas Gaitan, who are also set to be sold in January. Atletico defender Sime Vrsaljko, who was originally himself set for the exit door, will now stay at the club at Carrasco's expense.

Atletico Madrid's next fixture will be against Lleida in the Copa del Rey next Wednesday, after the Spanish winter break is over.