Arsenal Given Green Light to Sign PSG Superstar Julian Draxler in January

Arsenal have been handed a significant boost in their pursuit of the reported £40m man Julian Draxler, with Paris Saint-Germain open to selling the German play-maker in January.

The 24-year-old had been linked with a move to the Gunners on numerous occasions throughout the preliminary stages of his development, but the French giants were the ones to secure the young German's signature at the start of the year.

Arsenal have been told to cough up £40million if they want Julian Draxler pic.twitter.com/G6Px22dVqV — 🏆 FA Cup Winners 🏆 (@tomgunner14) December 26, 2017

The Parisians are desperate to beat Manchester City to the signing of superstar Alexis Sanchez and see January as the ideal time to hijack Pep Guardiola’s inevitable move for the Chilean. With Arsene Wenger losing his prized asset at the Emirates, the ex Werder Bremen winger presents a practical solution.

After struggling to maintain a starting place in Unai Emre's star studded team, it appears the Spaniard is ready to cash in on the German international to fund other ventures.

Draxler has more than three years remaining on his current contract, having just moved to Ligue 1 and the Parc des Princes, but the sensational acquisitions of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar have limited first-team opportunities for the promising midfielder.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The IB Times claim Arsenal have been quoted £40m to bring Draxler to North London, a very reasonable price in today's frantic market. Wenger is expected to land at least one signing in the New Year as his side vies to establish a Champions League spot for next season.

Wenger will hope the recent appointments of both Raul Sanllehi and Sven Mislintat behind the scenes will prove fruitful in this case, as Alexis' Arsenal tenure draws ever closer to its natural end.