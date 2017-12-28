Dortmund Chief Explains Why Red-Hot Aubameyang Felt 'Mentally Beaten' Earlier This Season

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was "mentally beaten" by speculation over his Borussia Dortmund future during the summer.

That is the opinion of Dortmund president Dr Reinhard Rauball, who told German newspaper Kicker that the striker had struggled with the constant conjecture about incoming bids for his services.

Aubameyang has once again been the source of plenty of Dortmund's goals, with the marksman netting 21 in just 23 appearances for the Bundesliga giants.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

Rauball, though, stated that the 28-year-old had been affected by reports of potential moves to Real Madrid, AC Milan, the Chinese Super League and even the Premier League with Everton as recently as November.

He said: "He has done well over the years and was even the Bundesliga top scorer.

"Auba is pleasant, funny, he laughs. That some days he was mentally beaten by the offers – you have to understand it if you know the numbers."

Aubameyang: "The market is open, also for me. Real Madrid? That’s no longer my wish, I don’t think about it much anymore. Atleti? Everyone knows that they’re looking for players around the world. I think Griezmann could leave and a lot can happen. Anything can happen.” pic.twitter.com/LuIMQrCctO — M•A•J (@UltraSuristic_) December 25, 2017

Aubameyang had gone on record as stating that his dream move would be to join Real as he promised his deceased grandfather that he would one day play for one of La Liga's heavyweights.

Rumours of a switch to Spain's capital have gone quiet and the forward has now claimed he no longer has that burning desire to join the Champions League holders.

Meanwhile, Rauball has spoken out about Ousmane Dembele's big-money move to Real's arch rivals Barcelona in the summer.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

The France international joined La Blaugrana for a massive £135m amid reports he had gone on strike at the Westfalenstadion to force through a transfer to Catalonia.

Rauball was less complimentary about Dortmund's former star when quizzed on his departure as he hit out at the forward's "sly" personality.

He added: "I liked Dembele and I really regret that he is not at our club anymore. Dembele has something sly. He has another mentality to which we are not used to."

Dembele, 20, has spent the last three months sidelined with the thigh injury he sustained against Getafe back in September.

