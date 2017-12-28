Dutch Club Approach Leicester City Over 6-Month Loan Deal for Promising Young Forward Layton Ndukwu

Dutch second division club De Graafschap have approached Leicester City over a proposed loan move for Foxes promising young winger Layton Ndukwu.

19-year-old Ndukwu is considered not only Leicester's but one of England's brightest young prospects, but is yet to break into the first team for Leicester.

The forward has impressed in the Premier League 2 this year where he has scored one goal from nine appearances. Ndukwu also has two goals in this season's EFL Trophy.

David Rogers/GettyImages

But now Ndukwu may have the opportunity to get some all important first team football in the Netherlands' Eerste Divisie. The Daily Mail are reporting that De Graafschap head coach Henk de Jong was in attendance to watch Ndukwu in under-23s action for Leicester against Manchester United last week.





With some beneficial first team football in the Netherlands for six months until the end of the season, Leicester may decide that Ndukwu is ready to make the move up to the first team in the next campaign.

After scoring the winner at Carlisle, Ndukwu is back among the goals in the Checkatrade Trophy 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/btEXgNuWRB — Leicester City (@LCFC) November 7, 2017

It may also prove to be a good bit of business for De Graafschap, who seem to be looking for some fresh young talent to help their promotion bid back up the Dutch Eredivisie. De Graafschap were relegated from the Dutch top flight in the 2015-16 season through the playoffs.

Leicester City are back in the top half of the Premier League table after a good run of form of late. They face Liverpool in their final match of 2017.