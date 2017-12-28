Ex-Football Star George Weah Set for Liberia Presidency Following Run-Off Victory

Former footballer George Weah is on the brink of becoming the President of Liberia.

Weah, who represented the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, Chelsea and Manchester City as a striker, should soon be announced as president, following Tuesday's run-off elections.

MARCO LONGARI/GettyImages

He remains the only African player to have won the Fifa World Player of the Year and the Ballon d'Or, claiming both accolades in 1995. He entered politics after retiring in 2002.

The 51-year-old won 61.5% of the votes, with 98.1% of the ballots already being counted, according to the National Elections Commission (via the BBC). And his opponent, Joseph Boakai, trails behind with 38.5%.

As a result, Weah is now set to replace Liberia's first elected female President, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, in quite the historic takeover, as it will be the first democratic change of power in the country since 1944.





Sirleaf beat Weah in the 2005 run-off elections after the end of the civil war, but 12 years on, he's set to fill the top seat.