Ex-Southampton Defender Angers Former Fans After Comment on Virgil van Dijk's Instagram Post

By 90Min
December 28, 2017

Ex-Southampton captain Jose Fonte has outraged his former fans after tagging Ryan Betrand in an interesting comment on Virgil Van Dijk's instagram post which confirmed the Dutchman's £75m transfer to Liverpool.

The 26-year-old posted a photo with him holding his new club's shirt, in the process thanking Southampton for all they had done for him since his move to the South Coast in 2015. However, former teammate Fonte's attempt to congratulate him backfired horribly.

The now West Ham commented: "Pleased for you!!! Good luck brother!!! Another one!!! @RyanBertrand." England left-back Bertrand has reportedly been a possible target for Liverpool, and Saints fans were quick to get on their former skipper's back about the comment.

Fonte was forced to explain his comment later on after heated backlash, and claimed it was nothing more than a private joke with Bertrand as so many Southampton stars had jumped ship to Anfield, with Van Dijk being the sixth Southampton player to do so in recent years.

Van Dijk becomes football's most expensive defender and will officially become a Liverpool player on New Year's day. He will wear the number four shirt upon his arrival.

