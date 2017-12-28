FanView: Key Signings Should Convince Wantaway Reds Stars Coutinho & Can That Future Is at Anfield

Whilst the future for Liverpool continues to look bright amidst a 14-game winning streak and the recent signing of long-term defensive target Virgil van Dijk, the threat of their current batch of stars seeking to jump ships remains.

Philippe Coutinho and Emre Can continue to be linked with moves to Barcelona and Juventus respectively, as their heads have been turned by prospective deals from two of Europe's most dominant and successful clubs.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

In ten years Liverpool have won just one piece of silverware - the League Cup in 2012 - whilst Juventus and Barcelona have combined for 38 in the same period. A stark and damning statistic when assessing why either player is seeking a move away from Anfield in the near future.

However, whilst the Reds have yet to lift silverware during either players tenure at the club, the positive developments on and off the field should prove to be a decisive consideration when they assess their options, as success is seemingly just around the corner for Liverpool.

The key signings of RB Leipzig's Naby Keita - who arrives in the summer - Southampton's Van Dijk and Roma's Mohamed Salah are all proof of Jurgen Klopp's pulling power and his acknowledgement that the spine of the squad required a drastic overhaul.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Over £160m has been forked out on those three players alone to rectify problem areas which have long been overlooked under previous management, instilling belief that the club's owners - Fenway Sports Group - have found a manager that they wholeheartedly believe can guide the Reds back to the top of the Premier League.

A hierarchy of belief and faith which should be transmitted throughout the entire squad, creating a mindset that the group of players Klopp assembles in the two upcoming transfer windows is capable of doing something special together, ending years of hurt for those who support the club.

Throughout Coutinho's summer fling with Barcelona, Klopp said to his star player at the time: "Stay here and they will end up building a statue in your honour. Go somewhere else, to Barcelona, to Bayern Munich, to Real Madrid, and you will be just another player. Here you can be something more."

Still begs the question why Coutinho would leave an exciting project at Liverpool with exciting players to join an ageing Barcelona squad! Yes, it's his dream to join them but..... — Vicki Gilbert (@Vixta184) December 27, 2017

No statement has ever been truer, for Coutinho, Can or any Liverpool star who is considering a move away from the club. The Anfield faithful know how to celebrate those who accomplish greatness, unlike any other club in world football.

It is a difficult idea to sell with such little success to point back to in recent years, resulting in the need for Klopp and the club to do their talking in the transfer window and on the pitch this season.

At this point neither Coutinho or Can are officially past the point of being convinced that their future does not remain on Merseyside. There will undoubtedly be underlying frustrations at a lack of medals secured from their time at the club to date, but this is not the season to be saying farewell to the club.

With other top signings lined up for next season, don’t bet against Liverpool soon being Man City’s closest challengers... Their signings look top quality and underline ambition. — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) December 27, 2017

Summer signing Salah has already proven to be an instant hit at Anfield, slotting seamlessly into the ferocious attack now referred to as the 'Fab Four.' The recent signing of Van Dijk is a major coup which has instantly strengthened the Reds' defence, which has historically been weak due to individual errors rather than the club's style of play.

Whilst securing Keita's signature ahead of some of Europe's leading teams is yet another piece of impressive work in the transfer window.

From being linked to the likes of Ashley Williams and Will Hughes, to now being reported to have a strong chance of luring the likes of Schalke's Leon Goretzka and Monaco's Thomas Lemar, proves Liverpool are on the right path under Klopp - the German manager has enormous pulling power and is seemingly capable of charming any player he crosses paths with.

Leaving an exciting project with an ambitious manager at the helm seems ludicrous, it might be both players' dream to play for another club but they would be crazy to leave Liverpool with unfinished business.





The recent signings, level of improvement and anticipation at the club should prove decisive enough for both Coutinho and Can to re-evaluate their situations and realise the project at Anfield promises success in the near future.