Former Liverpool Striker Paul Walsh Believes Ruben Loftus-Cheeks Would 'Improve' Reds' Midfield

Former Liverpool striker Paul Walsh believes that Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek would 'improve' the Reds' midfield regiment, with the 21-year-old making a name for himself at Premier League stragglers Crystal Palace, to whom he is spending the duration of the 2017-18 campaign on loan.

Walsh - speaking to Sky Sports (via Express) - identified the newly-capped England international as worthy enough to grace the turf at Anfield in the middle of the park, stating: “You mentioned Loftus-Cheek, I think he’d improve Liverpool in that central midfield area."

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

In an Eagles squad which has faltered for the majority of the current campaign, Loftus-Cheek has indeed proven his calibre on the ball and earned himself a call-up to Gareth Southgate's 'Three Lions' contingent as reward for his upstanding performances for the south-Londoners.

Being faced with both Germany and Brazil was no easy feat to master for the Blues' robust play-maker, although once settled on the vast pitch at Wembley, Loftus-Cheek made light work of his intimidating opponents in 'Die Mannschaft' and the 'Seleção'.

To further Walsh's opinion on Loftus-Cheek, Liverpool legend Phil Thompson offered his own glowing report on the adaptable midfielder. “I think he’s got great energy, I think he can turn and go past people quite easily,” he said.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

If Chelsea do not recognise Loftus-Cheek's creative potential, then other clubs certainly will. Thompson then proceeded to add: "He’s got an assist, he’s got a shot on him. I would say yes (he’s good enough to play at Chelsea) and if he doesn’t, they’ll be a lot of suitors.”





Loftus-Cheek's primary objective is to ultimately make himself a household name at his parent club, but if his future isn't to be at Stamford Bridge upon his return next summer, Thompson believes he has to head for pastures new, if he's to become an unrestricted star of the modern game.

“I think he’s now saying ‘I am ready’,” Thompson claimed. "If they’re not going to give them his chance, he has to move on in the summer."