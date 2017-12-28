Former Real Madrid Star Angel Di Maria Nearing Barcelona Move in January Transfer Window

Former Real Madrid star Angel Di Maria is reportedly edging ever closer to sealing a move to Barcelona as the Spanish outfit pushes ahead with their attempts to lure the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder in the January transfer window.

The 29-year-old has found himself as a squad player under Unai Emery and with a €45m offer and €15m in bonuses still on the table from the Blaugrana following their summer pursuit, the Argentina international could be set to join an exclusive club of players who have played for both Real Madrid and Barcelona.

According to Sport, the arrival of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar scuppered Di Maria's chances at Parc des Princes and the former Manchester United player is said to have a strong desire to link up with his national compatriot Lionel Messi.

A return to La Liga is said to be welcomed by the 29-year-old who reportedly reached a personal agreement with Barcelona in the summer, with the move then blocked by PSG as they demanded €75m - a figure Barca were not prepared to fork out.

However, with the need to meet the financial fair-play rules PSG are now open to selling Di Maria to boost their economic standings.

If Barcelona were to secure the signature of Di Maria, it could likely see the Spanish giants end their pursuit of Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho as the Premier League club's demands could prove too costly for the current La Liga leaders.

Di Maria represented Real Madrid in over 120 games during a four-year spell with the club between 2010 and 2014, and he has made over 100 appearances and scored over 30 goals for PSG since he made the switch from Manchester United in 2015.