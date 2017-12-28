Jamie Carragher Takes Dig at Victor Lindelof After Virgil van Dijk Seals £75m Liverpool Switch

By 90Min
December 28, 2017

The news broke on Wednesday evening that Virgil van Dijk finally made his belated transfer to Liverpool after Southampton accepted a £75m offer for the Dutchman.

Van Dijk will make his move to Anfield officially once the transfer window opens on January 1st and become the latest Saints player to make the switch to Merseyside.

The footballing world have been reacting to the news, with Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher being no exception, as Carragher even managed to make a jibe towards Manchester United's Victor Lindelof in the process. 

Neville began, asking his Sky college his opinions on the Van Dijk transfer. 

Carragher replied and it's safe to say the former Liverpool defender rates Van Dijk more than Lindelof. 

To Neville's credit, he wouldn't be goaded with Carragher's response as he replied himself. 

Lindelof has endured a tough start to life at Old Trafford since his £30m move from Benfica in the summer, with the Swede failing to attain a regular place at the heart of Jose Mourinho's defence, something that Carragher was keen to point out.

Liverpool fans will be hoping that Van Dijk slots into their defence with more ease as Klopp seems to have finally addressed his centre-back issue.

The 26-year-old will wear the number four shirt for his new side and could make his debut in a Merseyside Derby, as Liverpool make the trip across Stanley Park to face Everton in the FA Cup 3rd round a week on Friday. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters