Jamie Carragher Takes Dig at Victor Lindelof After Virgil van Dijk Seals £75m Liverpool Switch

The news broke on Wednesday evening that Virgil van Dijk finally made his belated transfer to Liverpool after Southampton accepted a £75m offer for the Dutchman.

Van Dijk will make his move to Anfield officially once the transfer window opens on January 1st and become the latest Saints player to make the switch to Merseyside.

The footballing world have been reacting to the news, with Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher being no exception, as Carragher even managed to make a jibe towards Manchester United's Victor Lindelof in the process.

Neville began, asking his Sky college his opinions on the Van Dijk transfer.

Carragher replied and it's safe to say the former Liverpool defender rates Van Dijk more than Lindelof.

Not sure, but double the price of Lindeolf sounds cheap to me!! https://t.co/SYbq4JtYQB — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 27, 2017

To Neville's credit, he wouldn't be goaded with Carragher's response as he replied himself.

Woooaaaahhh! Don’t go all defensive . Genuine question to a Liverpudlian Colleague! https://t.co/zZHH3Z6evt — Gary Neville (@GNev2) December 27, 2017

Lindelof has endured a tough start to life at Old Trafford since his £30m move from Benfica in the summer, with the Swede failing to attain a regular place at the heart of Jose Mourinho's defence, something that Carragher was keen to point out.

Liverpool fans will be hoping that Van Dijk slots into their defence with more ease as Klopp seems to have finally addressed his centre-back issue.

The 26-year-old will wear the number four shirt for his new side and could make his debut in a Merseyside Derby, as Liverpool make the trip across Stanley Park to face Everton in the FA Cup 3rd round a week on Friday.