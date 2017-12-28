Leicester City's Danny Simpson to Miss 'a Few Weeks' With Hamstring Injury Suffered Against Man Utd

By 90Min
December 28, 2017

Leicester City full-back Danny Simpson is set for a potentially lengthy period on the sidelines, having suffered a hamstring injury ahead of the holidays.

The defender picked up said injury during the Foxes' 2-2 draw with Manchester United in their pre-Christmas fixture on Saturday, and won't be available when they face Liverpool this coming weekend.

Simpson was unable to feature against Watford, with Leicester losing 2-1 to the Hornets, and the club have now confirmed the extent of the injury, which should set the player back for some time.

“It's as hamstring injury and he will not be available for a few weeks,” manager Claude Puel said after the defeat to Watford (H/T the Leicester Mercury).

Apart from the fixture against Liverpool, Simpson is expected to miss Leicester's clash against Premier League newcomers Huddersfield Town, as well as the FA Cup tie against Fleetwood Town.

Puel will have a decision to make in terms of replacing Simpson in the lineup, with Alexsandar Dragovic and Daniel Amartey both available options.

