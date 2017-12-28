Liverpool Fans Purr Over Roberto Firmino's 'No Look' Finish After Swansea Rout

Roberto Firmino seems to be in the form of his life for Liverpool and he's certainly showing just how confident he is in front of goal with his 'no look' finishing ability.

The Reds forward made the headlines back in November as he slotted home past Sevilla without looking to see where the net was, and was up to his old tricks again in the 5-0 romp over Swansea City on Boxing Day too.

The Liverpool Echo reported that the cheeky Firmino, who had earlier lashed home a volley to register his 15th goal of the season, chose not to stare down Swans keeper Lukasz Fabianski for his second of the evening - the striker instead choosing to look away as he passed the ball into the back of the net.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Firmino's 'no look' finish are proving just how confident he is as part of Jurgen Klopp's free scoring side and, judging by reactions on social media, plenty of football fans are picking up on his new signature move:

Roberto Firmino’s no look finishes give me life #LFC — Duncan Mitchell (@duncs_mitchell8) December 26, 2017

I love everything about Roberto Firmino, especially his no-look finishes. so cheeky, unnecessary but fabulous to watch. Such an underrated player. — R I C H (@rjwilliams88) December 26, 2017

Roberto Firmino is beginning to show his class as a centre forward. He continuously goes unnoticed for his hard work put our every single matchday- Ecstatic that he got two goals under his belt today. Another no-look goal too. pic.twitter.com/BHo8FufAqi — ' (@VintageFirmino) December 26, 2017

Roberto Firmino again No look finished. 5 goals 3 points. Wonderful Boxing day. #YNWA #LIVSWA — Gerrard Tunkara (@GerrardTunkara) December 26, 2017

Some supporters of other football clubs will claim that Firmino is showboating with his new trademark move, but the Brazil international and Reds fans certainly won't care one jot.

Indeed, if Firmino keeps being involved in goals for the Premier League side - no other Liverpool player has been involved in goals under Klopp than the 26-year-old - then it won't be something that anyone associated with the club will care about!

Liverpool take on Leicester City at Anfield in their final match of 2017 on Saturday before facing Burnley away from home on New Year's Day.

