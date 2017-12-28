Luciano Spalletti Admits Inter Are Missing 'Something Extra' Following Derby Disappointment

Luciano Spalletti insists that his Inter Milan side can "win against any opponent" on their day, however, the Nerazzurri are not showing what they are capable often enough.





Inter suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of AC Milan on Wednesday, with 19-year-old striker Patrick Cutrone scoring the only goal of the game to book Milan's place in the semi-finals of the TIM Cup.

"We lost a bit of confidence," Spalletti said after the final whistle, as reported by the club website. "We did things with less courage and we didn’t manage to make the most of our qualities.

"As for now, we need to shift our perspective from a psychological point of view. We need to realise that we need that something extra.

"We are doing well from a physical point of view and we are not lacking in quality. However, things become difficult if you’re just waiting for someone to come in and resolve a situation. We must resolve it for ourselves.

"This squad has the potential to compete in any match and win against any opponent. However, we must be aware of our own ability and use this at all times. Sometimes, we are not completely capable of showing what we can do."