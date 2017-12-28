Man Utd Reportedly Plotting January Swoop for Ajax Starlet Justin Kluivert

Manchester United are plotting a January swoop for Ajax starlet Justin Kluivert, according to Yahoo Sports.

The son of legendary Netherlands striker Patrick Kluivert is on a shortlist of potential targets ahead of the January window, with Jose Mourinho keen to bring him to Old Trafford.

Kluivert has 18 months remaining on his deal with the Dutch giants and would be a cheaper alternative to other forward options Mourinho is said to be mulling over, with the likes of Monaco's Thomas Lemar and Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic also on his radar.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

Kluivert, who only broke into the senior squad at the turn of this year, is also represented by super agent Mino Raiola, who has helped to lure some of his other clients - Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku to name but two - to United in recent times.

Mourinho sought out Kluivert to offer him some advice and commiserations after the Red Devils beat Ajax in last season's Europa League final and, coupled with all of the above, Yahoo think it is only a matter of time before the winger heads to the Premier League.

Mourinho spoke in the wake of his team's 2-2 draw with Burnley about the need to spend much more cash to try and reel in runaway league leaders and bitter city rivals Manchester City.

Mourinho's alleged conversation with Justin Kluivert after the Europa League final:



"You are a special one, let's make a special transfer. One more season, then you come to Manchester, and become my striker." pic.twitter.com/9n5hsRf4m2 — ‏ً (@TraffordVoice) December 23, 2017

The Portuguese boss has clearly been rattled by Pep Guardiola's juggernaut and, with the window on the verge of opening again, has timed his call for more transfer funds perfectly.

Kluivert, who can play on either wing, would offer another option to Mourinho in attack and potentially provide the ammunition for Lukaku, Ibrahimovic and Marcus Rashford to feast off in the second half of the season.

With only 20 senior appearances to his name, however, a move of this magnitude could be too early for the 18-year-old to make so soon into his fledgling first-team career.

It would be more likely for United to snap him up next summer with a year's worth of experience under his belt, but the English giants would possibly face competition for his signature if they waited that long.

