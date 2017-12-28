Martin Keown Claims Liverpool's Addition of Van Dijk Could Spell the End for Two Reds Stars

Liverpool's recent record breaking acquisition of Virgil Van Dijk could mean the end of the road for two of their most prominent defenders, according to pundit Martin Keown.

In Keown's opinion, both Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren should be dropped from the side, in order to accommodate the Dutchman. Furthermore, in their place, it should be english youngster Joe Gomez who partners the incoming 26-year-old.

In a column for the Daily Mail, the former Arsenal centre-back outlined his case, suggesting: "What Klopp should do now is use this as an opportunity to form a new partnership in the heart of Liverpool's back-line, by moving Joe Gomez into the middle to play alongside his record signing.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"While Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip are too cumbersome and lack mobility, Van Dijk and Gomez are both quick players who would complement each other well."

The England international has broken into Jurgen Klopp's starting eleven this season, with 15 appearances in the league, accruing seven clean sheets and two assists in an impressive breakthrough campaign.



He continued: "Gomez has earned his stripes playing out wide but at times, such as in last week's 3-3 draw at Arsenal, he has looked like a centre half playing at right back."

Jamie Carragher Takes Dig at Victor Lindelof After Virgil van Dijk Seals £75m Liverpool Switch https://t.co/uWimd6omE2 — LiverpoolPro (@LiverpoolPro) December 28, 2017

"It is time for Gomez to be given his chance at centre back. There have been too many changes to Liverpool's defence this season.

"It is one thing rotating your forward players but frequent changes to the back line can breed instability.

"This is a great chance for Klopp to take a sharper look at what is best defensively for his side in the long term and start to work with a settled back four."

Liverpool will take on Leicester City this weekend at Anfield in the Premier League, but Van Dijk will have to wait till at least the upcoming Merseyside derby in the FA Cup on Friday the 5th of January to make his highly anticipated debut for the Reds.

