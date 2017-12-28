Milan's Franck Kessie Victim of Racist Abuse During Coppa Italia Win Against Inter

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie was the apparent victim of racist chanting during his side's derby meet-up with rivals Inter Milan on Wednesday.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

The sides, who share the San Siro, faced each other in a Coppa Italia quarter-final tie, with Milan claiming a 1-0 victory. Yet it wasn't all that great for the Rossoneri, who had one of their stars suffer a bit of racist abuse.

According to beIN Sport reporter Matteo Bonetti (citing RAI), the former Atalanta player had chants hurled at him from the Curva Nord end of the San Siro.

Confirmations from RAI that racist chants were heard towards end of game by Inter fans from Curva Nord in regards to Franck Kessie. Disgusting. — Matteo Bonetti (@TheCalcioGuy) December 27, 2017

Kessie has made 25 appearances for Milan since his loan move during the summer. The club will have the option to take him up on a permanent basis when his two-year spell is up. And given his output this season, which includes two goals and three assists to this point, it's looking increasingly likely.