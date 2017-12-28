Milan's Franck Kessie Victim of Racist Abuse During Coppa Italia Win Against Inter

By 90Min
December 28, 2017

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie was the apparent victim of racist chanting during his side's derby meet-up with rivals Inter Milan on Wednesday.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

The sides, who share the San Siro, faced each other in a Coppa Italia quarter-final tie, with Milan claiming a 1-0 victory. Yet it wasn't all that great for the Rossoneri, who had one of their stars suffer a bit of racist abuse.

According to beIN Sport reporter Matteo Bonetti (citing RAI), the former Atalanta player had chants hurled at him from the Curva Nord end of the San Siro.

He tweeted: "Confirmations from RAI that racist chants were heard towards end of game by Inter fans from Curva Nord in regards to Franck Kessie. Disgusting."

Kessie has made 25 appearances for Milan since his loan move during the summer. The club will have the option to take him up on a permanent basis when his two-year spell is up. And given his output this season, which includes two goals and three assists to this point, it's looking increasingly likely.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters