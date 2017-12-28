Neil Warnock Claims Cardiff Stalwart Sol Bamba Is a Better Defender Than Virgil van Dijk

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock reckons 32-year-old Ivorian centre-back Sol Bamba is a better defender than Liverpool's newest signing Virgil van Dijk.

Southampton have confirmed that the Dutchman, who kept the Reds busy all summer, will move to the Merseyside next month, having agreed a £75m deal - a record sum for a defender. But Warnock doesn't believe that he is a better option than his own man at Cardiff.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The manager had previously stated that he wouldn't trade Bamba for any defender in the Premier League or Championship. And asked if he thinks the Ivorian is better than Van Dijk too, he stood his ground.

"I think Van Dijk has got better attributes on the ball than Sol Bamba but I don't think he is a better defender," Warnock told Sky Sports.





"I think Sol Bamba is slightly better than Van Dijk defensive-wise. I think Van Dijk has got more confidence on the ball and looks easier on the eye, but I don't think he is better defensively."

Clive Rose/GettyImages

The 69-year-old admitted he wanted to sign the Netherlands star whilst in charge of Crystal Palace, though, and slammed Liverpool for taking this long to complete a deal.

"At centre-half I was looking at Van Dijk [when I was in charge at Crystal Palace]," he added. "I suggested we buy him for £6m at the time and the chief scout said he wasn't quick enough and didn't see him stepping up [from the Scottish league] to the level we were looking for.





"I hope he's watching this morning that chief scout, £75m!

"They [Liverpool] should have done that over the summer rather than messing about with £50m [that they bid in the summer] or whatever it was.

"Why not just do it over the summer and get him. It's a waste because Liverpool have needed a centre-half for a long, long time haven't they? I think they'll be kicking themselves that they didn't do it months ago."