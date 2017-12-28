Newcastle Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic Confirms Desire to Leave in January After Being Frozen Out

December 28, 2017

Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has confirmed his intentions to leave the club in January after failing to return to the first team.


The Serbian international, who moved to St James’ Park in 2015, is currently out injured with a back problem, but has still found himself surplus to requirements under manager Rafael Benitez, despite the team’s Premier League difficulties this campaign.

Benitez has insisted that Mitrovic will be going nowhere unless a replacement is found, but the 23-year-old appears dead-set on a departure next month.

"I persistently waited for the chance over the past months and I did not get it,” the 23-year-old said Serbian outlet Zurnal.

"I'm sorry - after all, I loved Newcastle but it's time for me to look more to myself, to find the best solution for my career.

"I tried to be honest with myself and my team-mates at every training and match. And the fact that I did not get a chance is simply not up to me. Everyone knows that I was left unintentionally in the background.

"I never felt better, I'm physically in flawless form, I can not wait to play. The most important thing is to find a club and finally get a chance in the field."

Mitrovic has remained a favourite of the Tyneside fans, despite making only seven appearances this season, being overtaken in the pecking order by summer signing Joselu and last season’s top scorer Dwight Gayle.

