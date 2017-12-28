Newcastle United Fans Take to Twitter to Show Dismay at Performance of Youngster Rolando Aarons

By 90Min
December 28, 2017

Newcastle United fans have taken to Twitter to show their dismay at the performance of Rolando Aarons following the Magpies 1-0 defeat against Manchester City on Wednesday night.

Aarons was given his first Premier League start of the campaign against Pep Guardiola’s men, however the youngster failed to impress, so much so that the Newcastle fans took to Twitter after the game to display their disappointment at the 21-year old's performance.

Aarons has had a torrid time at Newcastle since joining back in 2012. Injuries have meant that the Englishman has only featured 18 times for the Magpies. 

Much was expected of the youngster when he first broke onto the scene, however taking on board the comments from the fans, it seems that Aarons is no longer regarded as the next big thing, but more so as a flop.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The next few games for Newcastle will decide what will happen to Aarons in the future. If he is given another chance than he will hopefully become a star, however if the Jamaican born attacker is left on the bench, then he could well be on the move in the upcoming transfer window.

As for Newcastle, they have now won just one of their last 10 Premier League matches, and sit just one point above the drop zone. Up next is a home game against Brighton. This game is very much so a must win for Rafa Benitez's side, as they look to escape the relegation zone.

