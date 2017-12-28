Paulinho Reveals Secret Talks With Philippe Coutinho Over Potential Barcelona Transfer

By 90Min
December 28, 2017

Barcelona's new star midfielder Paulinho has shockingly revealed he is currently speaking with Liverpool superstar Philippe Coutinho over a move to the Nou Camp.

The Liverpool maestro failed in his attempts to rock the boat with a transfer request and his current club repelled Barcelona's lucrative moves - of up to a reported £140m - for the Brazilian last summer.

Paulinho has fanned the flames in regard to rumours about his international compatriot and has admitted to regularly talking with the 25-year-old about a move to the Catalan giants.

Paulinho told Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo: "I advise him to be calm, to leave anxiety on the side. I also went through that moment [wanting to leave] when I was in China.

"Keep calm and get it right. You have to think about the decision you are going to make. What I think is that if he has the opportunity to come here, he won’t regret it.

"He has a way of playing that everyone appreciates, both in Liverpool and Brazil. He is a very fast player, very agile with a unique technique, which gives many options for those who play in the centre of the field."

The former Tottenham man then maintained that:"Now, I just have to encourage him so the transfer can happen. He knows a lot about the city since he played for Espanyol.

"I’ve talked to him about the facilities, the training, and the squad. I also told him the way the group first greeted me which was spectacular.

"I make jokes about how people are already looking for a house for Coutinho to live in. I’ve been giving him the basic information and the most important information for him and his family...  Coutinho knows that Barcelona is a very good city that offers everything for him and his family."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters