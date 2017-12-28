Paulinho Reveals Secret Talks With Philippe Coutinho Over Potential Barcelona Transfer

Barcelona's new star midfielder Paulinho has shockingly revealed he is currently speaking with Liverpool superstar Philippe Coutinho over a move to the Nou Camp.

The Liverpool maestro failed in his attempts to rock the boat with a transfer request and his current club repelled Barcelona's lucrative moves - of up to a reported £140m - for the Brazilian last summer.

Paulinho has fanned the flames in regard to rumours about his international compatriot and has admitted to regularly talking with the 25-year-old about a move to the Catalan giants.

Paulinho told Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo: "I advise him to be calm, to leave anxiety on the side. I also went through that moment [wanting to leave] when I was in China.

"Keep calm and get it right. You have to think about the decision you are going to make. What I think is that if he has the opportunity to come here, he won’t regret it.

"He has a way of playing that everyone appreciates, both in Liverpool and Brazil. He is a very fast player, very agile with a unique technique, which gives many options for those who play in the centre of the field."

The former Tottenham man then maintained that:"Now, I just have to encourage him so the transfer can happen. He knows a lot about the city since he played for Espanyol.

"I’ve talked to him about the facilities, the training, and the squad. I also told him the way the group first greeted me which was spectacular.

"I make jokes about how people are already looking for a house for Coutinho to live in. I’ve been giving him the basic information and the most important information for him and his family... Coutinho knows that Barcelona is a very good city that offers everything for him and his family."