Pundit Gary Neville Brands Newcastle United's Display Against Manchester City as 'Not Acceptable'

By 90Min
December 28, 2017

Pundit Gary Neville has branded Newcastle United's performance against Manchester City as 'not acceptable in this league', as the Magpies slumped to their fourth defeat in five games.

Speaking on commentary for Sky Sports, Neville spoke about the tactics of Rafa Benitez and how his side lacked ambition against Pep Guardiola's men, as quoted by the Daily Star.

“Containment is the right way to look at it because you’re going to have a lot of time without the ball. But I also don’t think we should just sit and accept that first 30 minutes.


“No ambition from Newcastle. That’s not acceptable in this league. It’s difficult of course from Rafa Benitez’s point of view.”

The ex-Manchester United man later spoke about the goal which gave Man City their 18th win in a row in the league, with the Englishman heaping praise on fellow countryman Raheem Sterling.

"First, I'm going to admire this brilliant pass and finish. Sterling starts it with the one-two but the pass from De Bruyne is absolutely brilliant.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

"The finish, Sterling watches it come over the defender, and he hits it off balance - it's something he never could have done two years ago."

Neville finished by stating that the genius of Guardiola made Newcastle look 'embarrassing' and that the defeat could possibly spark the struggling Magpies into life.

"He makes this Newcastle tactic look embarrassing. It has to change. There's defending, and there's showing absolutely no ambition whatsoever. If it were a boxing match, the referee would have stopped it.

“Hopefully it will spark them into life, to give them something to watch."

City are now 15 points clear at the top, and with Crystal Palace up next for them, it won't come as a shock to many to see them go win their 19th game in a row. As for Newcastle, they sit 15th, only one point away from the relegation zone.

