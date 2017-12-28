Real Madrid Expected to Seal January Signing of Valencia Starlet Rafa Mir Imminently

Real Madrid are expected to soon complete the signing of young Valencia forward Rafa Mir after Spanish publication Marca reported that the 20-year-old is in the Spanish capital ahead of signing a deal with Los Blancos.

Mir, who has played a total of eight first-team games for Valencia in his career to date, would initially be a signing for Real's Castilla side. In time, he would be expected to make the transition to the senior squad and represents another example of Madrid buying up young talent.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

The Murcia-born starlet hasn't turned out for Valencia so far this season, but he has been prolific at reserve level after netting an impressive 15 times in 19 games for 'Valencia Mestalla' in the Spanish third tier at the halfway stage of the campaign.

Marca explain that Mir almost joined Real in the summer, only for the move to be 'vetoed' by Valencia president Anil Murthy at the time. That earlier hurdle looks to have now been cleared and negotiations are said to be at the very final stages - 'one step away from being finalised'.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

As things stand, Mir's current club lead his expected future club in the Spanish table. Valencia sit three points above Real in La Liga at the winter break, with both clubs trailing Atletico Madrid and leaders and title favourites Barcelona.

As far as other January deals are concerned, Real are still thought to be trying to close a deal for Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. The 23-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, but Real have been tipped to trigger a €25m buyout clause to secure him early.